Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,037 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $34,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 148,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 104,457 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $76.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.