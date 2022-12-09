Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,316 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $34,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,973.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $319,787.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,181. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $153.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average is $139.10. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $188.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

