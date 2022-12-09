Fmr LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126,088 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 122,554 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $32,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

JNPR opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,062.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,559. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.