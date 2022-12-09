Fmr LLC Purchases 108,574 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,574 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $31,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 132.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Heska by 2.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Heska by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Heska by 5.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Heska by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.25.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.71. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $189.37.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

