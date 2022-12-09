Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,958 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $35,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $220,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64.

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.