Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,516,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $37,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NESR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,878,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 99,074 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 163,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

Shares of NESR opened at $6.11 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

