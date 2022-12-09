Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,392,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,580 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Civeo worth $36,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civeo by 33.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Civeo by 46.9% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civeo

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,487.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $335,627.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,487.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Civeo Stock Up 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

