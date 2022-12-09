Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 261,982 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $38,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

CATY stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CATY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,605,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,605,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,905 shares of company stock worth $579,670. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

