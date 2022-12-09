Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,065,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598,702 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in News were worth $32,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of News by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of News by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 361,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157,852 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of News by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $18.15 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

