Fmr LLC Sells 1,049,026 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,444,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,049,026 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Luxfer worth $36,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth $127,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth $165,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 87.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LXFR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.78%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

