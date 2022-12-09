Fmr LLC Sells 12,848 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 484,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $32,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.20.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

