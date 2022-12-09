Fmr LLC Sells 165,267 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,267 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $36,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro Dividend Announcement

Shares of TTC opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $113.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,771 shares of company stock worth $1,780,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

