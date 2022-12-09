Fmr LLC Sells 201,857 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,413,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201,857 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $35,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 115.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,540,000 after buying an additional 1,581,963 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FATE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

