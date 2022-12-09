Fmr LLC Sells 2,688 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,077,995 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of First of Long Island worth $36,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $422.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $22.95.

First of Long Island Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 42.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First of Long Island to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.