Fmr LLC Sells 3,322,132 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 881,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,322,132 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $31,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,533.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 53,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 604.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 260,901 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 57.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,438 shares of company stock worth $1,221,897. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

