Fmr LLC Sells 761,883 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,883 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $35,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 288.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

