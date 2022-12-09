Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,862 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $36,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $734.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $703.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $550,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $503,766.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $550,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,198 shares of company stock worth $1,582,111 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMPR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

