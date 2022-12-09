Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Paul Brink Sells 5,932 Shares

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.66, for a total transaction of C$1,148,791.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,959,791.46.

TSE:FNV opened at C$194.95 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of C$151.08 and a 12-month high of C$216.32. The firm has a market cap of C$37.37 billion and a PE ratio of 36.24. The company has a current ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$176.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$171.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.436 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$194.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

