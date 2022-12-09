Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.61. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.47 and a twelve month high of $265.98.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Compass Point raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.