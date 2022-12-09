Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of CNCE opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

