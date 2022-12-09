Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,033,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRC shares. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

California Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

California Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE:CRC opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

