Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 10,237 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at about $10,531,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,737,000 after acquiring an additional 871,999 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 304.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,007,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 758,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,276,000 after acquiring an additional 591,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Grifols from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.30 ($10.84) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grifols from €16.00 ($16.84) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Down 2.3 %

Grifols Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.