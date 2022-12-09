Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,750 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,750,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after buying an additional 549,287 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after buying an additional 461,147 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,527,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,340,000.

BIV opened at $75.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $89.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

