Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 312 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 75.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,816 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 266,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -102.22 and a beta of 0.77. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $520,058.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $520,058.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

