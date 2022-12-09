Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.57 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 130.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

