Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,953 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $922,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

FOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

NYSE:FOR opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.72. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

