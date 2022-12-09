Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,344 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Grady Summers purchased 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Grady Summers bought 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,395.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 54,246 shares of company stock valued at $190,203 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLO. Raymond James reduced their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial decreased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

