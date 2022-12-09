Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 53,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,770.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,822 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.80. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRTO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.