Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,212 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 244,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,611,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 465,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

