Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWX. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,246,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,961,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,096 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,604,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,834 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 382,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 153,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 31,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWX opened at $65.94 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

