Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 439.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,622 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 920.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,872,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,126 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 18.7% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,904 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 3,235.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,706,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Exelixis by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,562,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

