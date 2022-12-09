Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $73.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

