Franklin Resources Inc. Has $293,000 Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerant Bancorp

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $887,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,092.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $887,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 718,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,092.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $256,324.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 641,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,360,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,764 shares of company stock worth $3,216,648. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Stephens increased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $944.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $85.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.95%.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

