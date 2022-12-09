Franklin Resources Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Movado Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.17. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

