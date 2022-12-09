Franklin Resources Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,157 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,246,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,542,000 after buying an additional 95,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

SMP opened at $36.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $787.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $237,508.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 650,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,559,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $237,508.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 650,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,559,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,223. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

