Franklin Resources Inc. Has $322,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Roku by 193.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Roku by 615.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.35.

Roku Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $266.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411 in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

