Franklin Resources Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $5,423,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 148,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.48. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,616.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,616.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.