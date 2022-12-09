Franklin Resources Inc. Has $333,000 Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLGT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 64.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $109.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.