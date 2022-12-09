Franklin Resources Inc. Has $341,000 Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,803 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 166.5% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,046 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 107.2% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,349,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 31.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,282,000 after purchasing an additional 499,263 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1,121.1% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 278,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 255,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.05 million, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $203,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,127.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $203,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,127.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $748,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,844,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

