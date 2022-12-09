Franklin Resources Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in US Foods by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 582.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of USFD opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

