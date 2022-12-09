Franklin Resources Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,633,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after acquiring an additional 544,570 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 183.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after buying an additional 455,191 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Owens & Minor by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,266,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after buying an additional 377,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Owens & Minor by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,551,000 after buying an additional 324,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

