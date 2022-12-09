Franklin Resources Inc. Has $367,000 Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after buying an additional 1,309,242 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $12,552,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 142.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 398,905 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Newmark Group from $10.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $8.34 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Newmark Group had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $664.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

