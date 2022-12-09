Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $349,000 in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 171,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in LendingClub by 716.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $4,063,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in LendingClub by 43.2% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 99,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Trading Down 0.2 %

LC stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $288,358.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $117,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

