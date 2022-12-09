Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWBI. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.78 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $29,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,197.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $29,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,197.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $31,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,110.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,750. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

