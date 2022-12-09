Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett by 24.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hibbett by 91.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 98,528.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIBB has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

HIBB opened at $68.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.69. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

