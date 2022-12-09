Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $366,000 Investment in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 64.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Cowen by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.40%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

