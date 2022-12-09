Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth about $12,038,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 22.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:RWT opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.26. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -129.58%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.