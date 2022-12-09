Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DNB Markets downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.12.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

