Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,631,000 after buying an additional 4,322,948 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,441,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,330,000 after buying an additional 570,820 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 395,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 350,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 175.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

