Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 35,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 132,582 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 49,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 60,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 469.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 39,489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71.

